Stratis Trading Up 3.5% Over Last 7 Days (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 29th. One Stratis coin can now be bought for approximately $0.45 or 0.00001484 BTC on exchanges. Stratis has a total market capitalization of $68.06 million and $5.48 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Stratis has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,853.60 or 0.06087737 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000905 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.68 or 0.00041639 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00029852 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00016181 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00013290 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000181 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004429 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Stratis Profile

Stratis (STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 150,645,681 coins. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Stratis

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis is a cryptocurrency that is used to create custom blockchains for businesses. The Stratis Platform offers a one-click deployment system for custom blockchains that can be tailored to the specific needs of companies. Stratis can also help businesses deploy the best blockchain for their needs. On November 12, 2020, Stratis launched a new blockchain called STRAX, which allows for more agile development and deployment of decentralized finance (DeFi) based smart contracts. The new blockchain also includes several enhancements to the platform, including block reward increase, reduced block time, and increased capacity for data storage. The distribution of STRAX was performed automatically for those who participated in the initial token swap period, while later requests will require additional manual verification.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

