STV Group (LON:STVG) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $262.46

Shares of STV Group plc (LON:STVG – Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 262.46 ($3.34) and traded as low as GBX 223 ($2.84). STV Group shares last traded at GBX 223 ($2.84), with a volume of 28,601 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of STV Group in a research report on Friday, June 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,725.00, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of £105.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 597.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 245.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 262.19.

STV Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and broadcasts television programs in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Broadcast, Digital, and Studios segments. It offers news, information, and entertainment programs. The company delivers its content on air, online, and on demand.

