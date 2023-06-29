STV Group (LON:STVG) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $262.46

STV Group plc (LON:STVG – Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 262.46 ($3.34) and traded as low as GBX 223 ($2.84). STV Group shares last traded at GBX 223 ($2.84), with a volume of 28,601 shares trading hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of STV Group in a research note on Friday, June 9th.
STV Group Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,725.00, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of £105.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 597.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 245.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 262.19.
About STV Group
STV Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and broadcasts television programs in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Broadcast, Digital, and Studios segments. It offers news, information, and entertainment programs. The company delivers its content on air, online, and on demand.
Further Reading
