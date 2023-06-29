Substratum (SUB) Market Capitalization Tops $199,967.16

Substratum (SUB) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 29th. Substratum has a market capitalization of $199,967.16 and $1.22 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Substratum has traded up 15.7% against the US dollar. One Substratum token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004486 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00017646 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00018654 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000086 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00013743 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,704.33 or 0.99891390 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000737 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000073 BTC.

About Substratum

Substratum is a token. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00041918 USD and is down -0.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

