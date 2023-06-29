Substratum (SUB) Price Reaches $0.0004 on Top Exchanges

Substratum (SUB) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 29th. One Substratum token can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Substratum has traded 66.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Substratum has a total market cap of $191,496.63 and $22.12 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Substratum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004437 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00017847 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00018424 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000094 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00013851 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30,399.57 or 0.99967030 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Substratum Profile

SUB is a token. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00041918 USD and is down -0.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Substratum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Substratum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.