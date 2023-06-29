Summer Energy (OTCMKTS:SUME) Stock Price Up 90%

Summer Energy Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUME – Free Report) rose 90% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.95 and last traded at $0.95. Approximately 661 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 2,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.

Summer Energy Trading Up 90.0 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.55.

About Summer Energy

Summer Energy Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retail electric provider in Texas, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Ohio, and Illinois. It procures wholesale energy and resells to commercial and residential customers. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

