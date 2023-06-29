SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

SunLink Health Systems Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:SSY opened at $0.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.95. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 million, a PE ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.17. SunLink Health Systems has a 12-month low of $0.53 and a 12-month high of $2.10.

SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. SunLink Health Systems had a negative net margin of 5.84% and a negative return on equity of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $11.53 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of SunLink Health Systems

About SunLink Health Systems

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SunLink Health Systems stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of SunLink Health Systems, Inc. ( NYSE:SSY Free Report ) by 287.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,202 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,448 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.81% of SunLink Health Systems worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 14.93% of the company’s stock.

SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates a 49-licensed-bed acute care hospital, which includes a 26-bed geriatric psychiatry unit; four clinics; and a 66-bed extended care and rehabilitation centre.

