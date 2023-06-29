SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Shares Down 4.1%

Shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Free Report) fell 4.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.72 and last traded at $9.73. 1,683,700 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 4,604,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.15.

SPWR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of SunPower from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of SunPower from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on SunPower from $16.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on SunPower from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of SunPower from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.82.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.24 and a 200-day moving average of $14.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.08, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.89.

SunPower ( NASDAQ:SPWR Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.08). SunPower had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 3.12%. The company had revenue of $440.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SunPower Co. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in SunPower by 425.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,704,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,831,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810,149 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,426,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,427,000 after acquiring an additional 83,252 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SunPower by 4.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,709,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,655,000 after buying an additional 72,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of SunPower by 7.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 837,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,298,000 after acquiring an additional 58,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of SunPower by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 824,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,791,000 after purchasing an additional 124,946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.15% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. Its solutions include the Equinox and SunVault systems which are pre-engineered modular solutions for residential applications that combine solar module technology with integrated plug-and-play power stations, cable management systems, and mounting hardware that enable dealers and installers to complete system installations, as well as for end customers to manage their energy production.

