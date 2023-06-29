SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) Stock Price Up 1.2%

SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS – Free Report) shares rose 1.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.27 and last traded at $3.25. Approximately 71,922 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 141,446 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.21.
The firm has a market capitalization of $82.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 19.17 and a current ratio of 19.17.
SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SuRo Capital had a negative return on equity of 6.35% and a negative net margin of 3,547.02%. The company had revenue of $1.30 million during the quarter.
SuRo Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm seeks to invest in growing, late stage, venture capital-backed private companies. SuRo Capital Corp. was founded in 2010 and is based in San Francisco, California.
