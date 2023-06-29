Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Downgraded by UBS Group

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Symbotic from $25.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Craig Hallum began coverage on Symbotic in a report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Symbotic from $23.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Symbotic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.73.

Shares of SYM opened at $41.84 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.21. Symbotic has a 12-month low of $8.75 and a 12-month high of $53.83. The stock has a market cap of $23.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.54 and a beta of 1.31.

Symbotic ( NASDAQ:SYM Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $266.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.82 million. Symbotic had a negative net margin of 2.26% and a negative return on equity of 78.17%. Symbotic’s revenue for the quarter was up 177.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($5.61) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Symbotic will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Symbotic news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total transaction of $1,036,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,522 shares in the company, valued at $2,746,689.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total transaction of $1,036,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,522 shares in the company, valued at $2,746,689.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rollin L. Ford purchased 8,000 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.70 per share, with a total value of $197,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $197,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 48,895 shares of company stock worth $1,595,551 in the last quarter. 41.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SYM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Symbotic by 1,412.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Softbank Group CORP. boosted its position in Symbotic by 1,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Softbank Group CORP. now owns 22,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,480,000 after buying an additional 20,000,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Symbotic by 41.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 14,900 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Symbotic during the 1st quarter worth about $6,538,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Symbotic by 202.3% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,041,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,780,000 after purchasing an additional 696,727 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.61% of the company’s stock.

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. The company offers Symbotic system, an end-to-end warehouse automation system for product distribution. It also designs, assemblies, and installs modular inventory management systems and performs configuration of embedded software.

