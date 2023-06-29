Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Shares Gap Down to $41.84

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $41.84, but opened at $40.16. Symbotic shares last traded at $41.00, with a volume of 277,108 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $23.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Symbotic from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. UBS Group lowered shares of Symbotic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Symbotic from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Symbotic from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.82.

Symbotic Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.21. The firm has a market cap of $23.32 billion, a PE ratio of -119.54 and a beta of 1.31.

Insider Activity

Symbotic ( NASDAQ:SYM ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). Symbotic had a negative net margin of 2.26% and a negative return on equity of 78.17%. The business had revenue of $266.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $224.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($5.61) EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 177.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Symbotic Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 5,000 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total value of $137,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 139,522 shares in the company, valued at $3,848,016.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 5,000 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total value of $137,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 139,522 shares in the company, valued at $3,848,016.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rollin L. Ford purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.70 per share, with a total value of $197,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 48,895 shares of company stock valued at $1,595,551. 41.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Symbotic

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Symbotic by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Symbotic by 1,412.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Symbotic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in Symbotic during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Symbotic in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.61% of the company’s stock.

Symbotic Company Profile



Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. The company offers Symbotic system, an end-to-end warehouse automation system for product distribution. It also designs, assemblies, and installs modular inventory management systems and performs configuration of embedded software.

Featured Articles

