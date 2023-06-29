Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Acquired by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,301,642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,067 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $492,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its position in Synopsys by 470.0% during the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in Synopsys by 5,850.0% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ SNPS traded up $0.44 on Thursday, reaching $427.59. 91,933 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 881,740. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $408.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $373.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.17. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $267.00 and a fifty-two week high of $468.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 17.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SNPS shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Synopsys from $410.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Synopsys from $445.00 to $447.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Synopsys from $420.00 to $448.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $434.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,142 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.03, for a total value of $884,710.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,147 shares in the company, valued at $10,386,465.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,831 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total value of $833,105.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,697 shares in the company, valued at $11,237,135. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,142 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.03, for a total value of $884,710.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,386,465.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 141,964 shares of company stock valued at $62,350,058. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Profile

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Articles

