Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Stake Increased by Wendell David Associates Inc.

Wendell David Associates Inc. increased its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 67,935 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,860 shares during the quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $5,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sysco by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,155,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,334,373,000 after purchasing an additional 709,072 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Sysco by 1.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,973,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,812,000 after purchasing an additional 448,790 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Sysco by 144.3% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 13,076,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,678,000 after purchasing an additional 7,723,075 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sysco by 422.4% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 11,444,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,950,000 after purchasing an additional 9,253,988 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sysco by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,747,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,349,000 after purchasing an additional 166,867 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Sysco Price Performance

Sysco stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $72.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 427,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,411,301. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.75. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $69.22 and a 12 month high of $88.84. The company has a market capitalization of $36.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.11.

Sysco Increases Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Sysco had a return on equity of 141.53% and a net margin of 2.05%. The business had revenue of $18.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Sysco’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 64.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Sysco in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Sysco in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Sysco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.91.

About Sysco

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.