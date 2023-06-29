Systelligence LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Systelligence LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,968 shares during the quarter. Systelligence LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $3,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FNDF. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,091,077. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.20. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $24.81 and a 52-week high of $33.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.86.

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

