Systelligence LLC Has $12.01 Million Stock Position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR)

Systelligence LLC reduced its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 519,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,420 shares during the quarter. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF makes up 3.1% of Systelligence LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Systelligence LLC’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF were worth $12,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 115.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 750.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 143.1% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the 4th quarter worth $56,000.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SIVR traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.64. 329,686 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 675,780. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.06 and its 200 day moving average is $22.48. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF has a one year low of $16.89 and a one year high of $25.00.

About Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

