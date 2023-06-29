Systelligence LLC Has $17.72 Million Stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Systelligence LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 322,633 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,790 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF makes up about 4.5% of Systelligence LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Systelligence LLC owned 0.17% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF worth $17,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNDX. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000.

Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF stock traded up $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $56.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,580. The company has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.05. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $47.50 and a 52 week high of $57.83.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

