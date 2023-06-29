Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Acquired by Chicago Capital LLC

Chicago Capital LLC boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 15.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,644 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 347 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 82.9% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 161.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $145.98 on Thursday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a one year low of $90.00 and a one year high of $149.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $132.66 and a 200-day moving average of $118.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($4.30). Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 21.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TTWO has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $120.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $132.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $130.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.84.

In related news, President Karl Slatoff sold 68,351 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.12, for a total transaction of $8,347,024.12. Following the transaction, the president now owns 262,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,078,237.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, President Karl Slatoff sold 68,351 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.12, for a total value of $8,347,024.12. Following the transaction, the president now owns 262,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,078,237.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 9,537 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.67, for a total transaction of $1,312,958.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 666,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,708,457.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,386 shares of company stock valued at $10,555,749 in the last 90 days. 1.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

