Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) Price Target Lowered to C$6.25 at National Bankshares

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$7.25 to C$6.25 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 95.92% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.50 to C$6.25 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. ATB Capital decreased their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$6.70.

Tamarack Valley Energy Price Performance

Shares of TVE stock traded up C$0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$3.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 577,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,700,631. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$3.47 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.99. The stock has a market cap of C$1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 2.72. Tamarack Valley Energy has a twelve month low of C$2.99 and a twelve month high of C$5.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.58.

Insider Activity

Tamarack Valley Energy Company Profile

In other news, Director Jeff Boyce purchased 40,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$3.53 per share, with a total value of C$142,736.13. In other Tamarack Valley Energy news, Senior Officer Christine Ezinga purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$3.66 per share, with a total value of C$29,276.00. Also, Director Jeff Boyce purchased 40,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$3.53 per share, with a total value of C$142,736.13. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

