Tanager Wealth Management LLP Boosts Stock Position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF)

Tanager Wealth Management LLP lifted its position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Free Report) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 808,594 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,057 shares during the quarter. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF makes up 3.4% of Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF were worth $14,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PFXF. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 832,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,905,000 after purchasing an additional 4,132 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 821,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,723,000 after buying an additional 14,504 shares during the last quarter. MY Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. MY Wealth Management Inc. now owns 788,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,174,000 after buying an additional 13,303 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 710,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,870,000 after buying an additional 133,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC raised its stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 27.9% in the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 656,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,595,000 after buying an additional 143,119 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PFXF opened at $17.37 on Thursday. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $16.23 and a 52-week high of $19.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.48.

About VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF

The VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (PFXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of USD denominated preferred securities and securities that the index provider deems to be functionally equivalent. Securities issued by financial firms are excluded.

