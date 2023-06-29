Tanager Wealth Management LLP Buys New Shares in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Tanager Wealth Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 921,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,402,000 after purchasing an additional 4,293 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 44.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 3,469 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Wealth CMT raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Wealth CMT now owns 11,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 20,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $71.83 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.82. The stock has a market cap of $28.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $60.73 and a 52 week high of $75.44.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

