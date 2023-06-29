Tanager Wealth Management LLP Decreases Stock Holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Tanager Wealth Management LLP reduced its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 21.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,228 shares during the quarter. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Tanager Wealth Management LLP owned about 0.07% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $5,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 8,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 5,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Performance

FTSM stock opened at $59.66 on Thursday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1-year low of $59.26 and a 1-year high of $59.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.60.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.229 per share. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. This is a boost from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

