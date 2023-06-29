Tanager Wealth Management LLP Raises Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Tanager Wealth Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,026 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ESGU. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 31.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter worth about $222,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 178,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,053,000 after purchasing an additional 9,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGU opened at $95.97 on Thursday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $77.28 and a 12 month high of $97.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.85 and a 200-day moving average of $90.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.2981 dividend. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

