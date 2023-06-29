Tanager Wealth Management LLP Sells 244,729 Shares of Vivani Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:VANI)

Tanager Wealth Management LLP trimmed its stake in Vivani Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:VANI – Free Report) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,133,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244,729 shares during the period. Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s holdings in Vivani Medical were worth $2,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vivani Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $822,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Vivani Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $734,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vivani Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $682,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vivani Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Vivani Medical by 595.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 118,433 shares during the last quarter. 8.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Vivani Medical

In other news, Director Gregg Williams acquired 408,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.98 per share, with a total value of $400,000.72. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,044,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,804,078.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 423,164 shares of company stock valued at $419,201. 55.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vivani Medical Stock Down 7.1 %

VANI opened at $1.17 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.16. Vivani Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $7.20.

Vivani Medical (NASDAQ:VANI – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Vivani Medical

Vivani Medical, Inc, a clinical stage company, develops various implants that treat chronic diseases with high unmet medical need. It engages in developing a portfolio of miniature drug implants to deliver minimally fluctuating drug profiles; and implantable visual prostheses devices to deliver useful artificial vision to blind individuals.

