Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $775.05

Tate & Lyle plc (LON:TATE – Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 775.05 ($9.85) and traded as low as GBX 712 ($9.05). Tate & Lyle shares last traded at GBX 715.50 ($9.10), with a volume of 638,891 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 810 ($10.30) price target on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 975 ($12.40) price target on shares of Tate & Lyle in a report on Thursday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 923.75 ($11.75).

Tate & Lyle Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 786.80 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 774.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.92. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 2,343.55, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.50.

Tate & Lyle Increases Dividend

About Tate & Lyle

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 13.10 ($0.17) per share. This is a positive change from Tate & Lyle’s previous dividend of $5.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.67%. Tate & Lyle’s payout ratio is currently 5,806.45%.

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

