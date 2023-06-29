TCP Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

TCP Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 25.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,551 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,375 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 7.2% of TCP Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. TCP Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $13,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. New Millennium Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 188.4% during the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $98.50 on Thursday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $93.20 and a one year high of $104.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.65 and its 200 day moving average is $98.79.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

