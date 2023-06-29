TCP Asset Management LLC Has $2.22 Million Stock Position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

TCP Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 29.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,259 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,412 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of TCP Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. TCP Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $2,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ITA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 97.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 14,016 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 122.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 113.5% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 4,756 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $114.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $145.00 and a 12 month high of $206.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.37.

About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

