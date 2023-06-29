TCP Asset Management LLC Makes New $342,000 Investment in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

TCP Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,712 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hixon Zuercher LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 5.1% in the first quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 27,581 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 290.5% in the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 246 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 9.1% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,756 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% in the first quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 17,881 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,576,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 9.0% in the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. 73.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total value of $2,668,043.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,666,169. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:LOW opened at $222.52 on Thursday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.76 and a 52-week high of $224.15. The firm has a market cap of $130.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $208.80 and its 200 day moving average is $205.21.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.19. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 68.42% and a net margin of 6.65%. The business had revenue of $22.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 40.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Barclays cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.65.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

