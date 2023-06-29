TCP Asset Management LLC Sells 4,805 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

TCP Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 20.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,805 shares during the quarter. TCP Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Morris Financial Concepts Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

DFAS opened at $53.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.96. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $46.11 and a one year high of $58.05.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

