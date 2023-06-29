TCP Asset Management LLC Sells 7,509 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

TCP Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 15.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,509 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of TCP Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. TCP Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SHY opened at $81.25 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.66 and its 200 day moving average is $81.83. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.48 and a fifty-two week high of $83.10.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1971 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

