TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.42 billion. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 1.11%. TD SYNNEX’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. TD SYNNEX updated its Q3 guidance to $2.20-2.70 EPS and its Q3 2023 guidance to $2.20-$2.70 EPS.

TD SYNNEX Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of SNX stock traded up $1.69 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $92.54. 42,517 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 436,783. The firm has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.63. TD SYNNEX has a fifty-two week low of $78.86 and a fifty-two week high of $111.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.67.

TD SYNNEX Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of TD SYNNEX

In other TD SYNNEX news, insider Simon Leung sold 10,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total transaction of $900,093.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,913,405.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other TD SYNNEX news, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 15,000 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $1,377,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 193,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,736,964.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Simon Leung sold 10,174 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total value of $900,093.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,913,405.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 43,998 shares of company stock worth $4,041,355 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNX. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in TD SYNNEX in the first quarter worth $3,622,519,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in TD SYNNEX by 330.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 679,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,738,000 after purchasing an additional 522,055 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in TD SYNNEX in the fourth quarter worth $34,999,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in TD SYNNEX by 4.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,322,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $611,978,000 after purchasing an additional 288,608 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 2,703.9% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 243,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,581,000 after acquiring an additional 234,941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on TD SYNNEX from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on TD SYNNEX in a report on Monday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $106.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut their target price on TD SYNNEX from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on TD SYNNEX from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.09.

About TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

See Also

