TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNXFree Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 1.11%. The company had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. TD SYNNEX updated its Q3 guidance to $2.20-2.70 EPS and its Q3 2023 guidance to $2.20-$2.70 EPS.

NYSE SNX opened at $90.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.67. TD SYNNEX has a 52-week low of $78.86 and a 52-week high of $111.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.94%.

In related news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.06, for a total value of $57,321.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,895,114.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.06, for a total transaction of $57,321.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,895,114.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 1,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.51, for a total transaction of $154,535.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,554.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,998 shares of company stock worth $4,041,355 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in TD SYNNEX in the first quarter valued at $3,622,519,000. FMR LLC increased its position in TD SYNNEX by 4.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,322,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $611,978,000 after buying an additional 288,608 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,384,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $424,385,000 after acquiring an additional 199,876 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,215,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $342,274,000 after acquiring an additional 84,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in TD SYNNEX by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,779,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,237,000 after acquiring an additional 48,839 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SNX shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of TD SYNNEX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on TD SYNNEX from $110.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $106.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.09.

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

