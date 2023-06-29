TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.55 by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.42 billion. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 13.80%. TD SYNNEX’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. TD SYNNEX updated its Q3 guidance to $2.20-2.70 EPS and its Q3 2023 guidance to $2.20-$2.70 EPS.

TD SYNNEX Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE:SNX traded up $2.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $92.90. 70,077 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 437,047. TD SYNNEX has a 12-month low of $78.86 and a 12-month high of $111.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.67.

TD SYNNEX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.94%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cfra reissued a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (down previously from $120.00) on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on TD SYNNEX from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on TD SYNNEX from $110.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered TD SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their price target on TD SYNNEX from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.09.

In other TD SYNNEX news, insider Dennis Polk sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.90, for a total transaction of $775,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 132,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,829,753.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total value of $1,377,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 193,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,736,964.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.90, for a total value of $775,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,402 shares in the company, valued at $12,829,753.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,998 shares of company stock worth $4,041,355. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 84.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

