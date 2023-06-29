TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.55 by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The company had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. TD SYNNEX’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. TD SYNNEX updated its Q3 guidance to $2.20-2.70 EPS and its Q3 2023 guidance to $2.20-$2.70 EPS.

TD SYNNEX Stock Performance

NYSE SNX traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $92.28. 56,301 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 436,971. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.13 and its 200-day moving average is $95.67. TD SYNNEX has a 1 year low of $78.86 and a 1 year high of $111.57. The company has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.26.

TD SYNNEX Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TD SYNNEX

In related news, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 1,618 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.51, for a total transaction of $154,535.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,068 shares of the company's stock, valued at $579,554.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 603 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.06, for a total transaction of $57,321.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,495 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,895,114.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,998 shares of company stock valued at $4,041,355. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company's stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TD SYNNEX during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in TD SYNNEX by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 95.2% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 99.1% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 84.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SNX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of TD SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TD SYNNEX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $103.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TD SYNNEX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.09.

About TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

Further Reading

