TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNXFree Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 1.11%. The firm had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. TD SYNNEX updated its Q3 guidance to $2.20-2.70 EPS and its Q3 2023 guidance to $2.20-$2.70 EPS.

Shares of SNX traded up $1.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $92.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,276. TD SYNNEX has a one year low of $78.86 and a one year high of $111.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.94%.

In related news, insider Simon Leung sold 10,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total value of $900,093.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,931 shares in the company, valued at $2,913,405.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Simon Leung sold 10,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total value of $900,093.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,913,405.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.06, for a total transaction of $57,321.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,895,114.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,998 shares of company stock valued at $4,041,355. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TD SYNNEX in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in TD SYNNEX by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 99.1% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in TD SYNNEX by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SNX. Barclays lowered their price target on TD SYNNEX from $103.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Raymond James cut their price target on TD SYNNEX from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TD SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.09.

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

