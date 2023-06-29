TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.55 by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.42 billion. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 1.11%. The company’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. TD SYNNEX updated its Q3 guidance to $2.20-2.70 EPS and its Q3 2023 guidance to $2.20-$2.70 EPS.

TD SYNNEX Trading Up 1.9 %

TD SYNNEX stock traded up $1.77 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $92.62. The stock had a trading volume of 22,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,668. TD SYNNEX has a twelve month low of $78.86 and a twelve month high of $111.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.67.

TD SYNNEX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.94%.

In related news, insider Simon Leung sold 10,174 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total value of $900,093.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,931 shares in the company, valued at $2,913,405.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other TD SYNNEX news, insider Simon Leung sold 10,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total value of $900,093.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,913,405.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.90, for a total value of $775,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,402 shares in the company, valued at $12,829,753.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,998 shares of company stock worth $4,041,355. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 6.0% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 4.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 0.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 84.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SNX shares. TheStreet raised TD SYNNEX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Cfra reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (down from $120.00) on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Raymond James decreased their target price on TD SYNNEX from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on TD SYNNEX from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.09.

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

