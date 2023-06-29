TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Sold by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp reduced its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 355,347 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 7,700 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 0.11% of TE Connectivity worth $46,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 101.3% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TEL shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on TE Connectivity from $138.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Evercore ISI upgraded TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on TE Connectivity from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on TE Connectivity from $131.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.09.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

NYSE TEL traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $137.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 337,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,629,279. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.28. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $104.76 and a 52 week high of $138.24. The stock has a market cap of $43.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.31.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.07. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. TE Connectivity’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TE Connectivity news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 25,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.32, for a total value of $3,061,058.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,750,487.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other TE Connectivity news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 25,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.32, for a total value of $3,061,058.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,750,487.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 9,418 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total value of $1,159,544.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,467,428.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TE Connectivity Profile

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.