TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Sets New 52-Week High at $16.03

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.03 and last traded at $16.01, with a volume of 326554 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.90.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have commented on FTI shares. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.89.
TechnipFMC Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.00 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.14 and a 200-day moving average of $13.57.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On TechnipFMC
TechnipFMC Company Profile
TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.
See Also
