TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Sets New 52-Week High at $16.03

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.03 and last traded at $16.01, with a volume of 326554 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.90.

Several analysts have commented on FTI shares. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.89.

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.00 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.14 and a 200-day moving average of $13.57.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTI. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in TechnipFMC by 52.1% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 14,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 88.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC grew its position in TechnipFMC by 4.0% during the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 39,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

