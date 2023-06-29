Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) Short Interest Down 70.2% in June

Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decline of 70.2% from the May 31st total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 109,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 10.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 24,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 89.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 28,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 33.5% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 29,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 7,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 26,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.02% of the company’s stock.

Tekla Healthcare Investors Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of HQH stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.07. 82,729 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,642. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.25 and a 200 day moving average of $17.87. Tekla Healthcare Investors has a 1 year low of $16.46 and a 1 year high of $20.73.

Tekla Healthcare Investors Cuts Dividend

About Tekla Healthcare Investors

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th.

Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.

