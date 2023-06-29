Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Shares Gap Up to $5.15

Shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.15, but opened at $5.33. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) shares last traded at $5.36, with a volume of 2,739,573 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on ERIC shares. DNB Markets raised shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.95.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Trading Up 4.1 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) ( NASDAQ:ERIC Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 15.25%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 345,196 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after buying an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 24,898 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 9,067 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 235,231 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after buying an additional 21,523 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 202.2% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 49,881 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 33,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 804,882 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,701,000 after buying an additional 482,897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.62% of the company’s stock.

About Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides communication infrastructure, services, and software solutions to the telecom and other sectors. It operates through four segments: Networks, Cloud Software and Services, Enterprise, and Other. The Networks segment offers radio access network solutions for various network spectrum bands, including integrated high-performing hardware and software.

