Terra Price Reaches $0.61 on Exchanges (LUNA)

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 29th. During the last seven days, Terra has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar. Terra has a market cap of $186.33 million and $26.05 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Terra coin can currently be bought for $0.61 or 0.00002010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Terra alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00008861 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002525 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002516 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000028 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000897 BTC.

Terra Coin Profile

Terra (CRYPTO:LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 304,440,666 coins. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra’s official website is terra.money.

Buying and Selling Terra

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Terra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.