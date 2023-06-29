The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Position Cut by Intrinsic Value Partners LLC

Intrinsic Value Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,549 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,804 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon comprises 2.9% of Intrinsic Value Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Intrinsic Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $2,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Donald L. Hagan LLC boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 21,640 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 164.2% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,635 shares of the bank’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 8,474 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 21,160 shares of the bank’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,856 shares of the bank’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 139,418 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446 shares in the last quarter. 81.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.12.

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $43.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $34.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.28 and its 200-day moving average is $45.64. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $36.22 and a 52-week high of $52.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.84%.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

