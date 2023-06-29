The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by New Hampshire Trust

New Hampshire Trust lessened its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 26.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 552 shares during the period. New Hampshire Trust’s holdings in Clorox were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Financial Avengers Inc. grew its holdings in Clorox by 86.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

CLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Clorox from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Clorox from $118.00 to $124.00 in a report on Sunday, May 14th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Clorox in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.54.

CLX opened at $156.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a PE ratio of 270.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $162.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.40, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $124.58 and a 12-month high of $178.21.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 114.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

