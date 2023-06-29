The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Stake Decreased by Close Asset Management Ltd

Close Asset Management Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Free Report) by 27.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,530 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 63,570 shares during the period. Cooper Companies accounts for about 3.1% of Close Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Close Asset Management Ltd owned 0.34% of Cooper Companies worth $63,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 122.7% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 56,089 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $14,802,000 after acquiring an additional 30,899 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cooper Companies by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,054 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $370,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,310. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cooper Companies Price Performance

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $390.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $355.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $385.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $380.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $393.89.

NYSE:COO traded up $1.25 on Thursday, reaching $381.75. The stock had a trading volume of 42,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,637. The company has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.92. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.21 and a 1-year high of $395.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $374.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $355.56.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The medical device company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.04. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The firm had revenue of $877.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $865.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.79 EPS for the current year.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.