The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Bought by RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,618 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GS. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,866 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 4,218 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 76.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $313.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $104.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $277.84 and a 12-month high of $389.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $329.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $340.09.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The investment management company reported $8.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.14 by $0.65. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 31.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $415.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $437.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $495.00 to $437.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $389.17.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 7,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.67, for a total value of $2,420,839.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,441,791.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 7,277 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.67, for a total transaction of $2,420,839.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,334 shares in the company, valued at $1,441,791.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 9,000,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $105,570,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,676,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,164,629.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,833,500 shares of company stock worth $646,620,506. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.