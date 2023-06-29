The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Bought by Wendell David Associates Inc.

Wendell David Associates Inc. raised its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 126.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,335 shares during the period. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $2,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 121.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE HSY traded down $0.85 during trading on Thursday, hitting $248.74. 452,592 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,059,614. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $263.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $247.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $211.49 and a 1 year high of $276.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.32.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.29. Hershey had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 57.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.036 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hershey news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 67,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.39, for a total value of $17,482,324.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,338,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,832,180.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 67,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.39, for a total value of $17,482,324.21. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,338,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,832,180.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.20, for a total transaction of $38,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,114,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 285,791 shares of company stock valued at $74,644,492. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HSY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Hershey from $251.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Hershey from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Hershey from $235.00 to $263.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hershey from $246.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $265.06.

Hershey Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

