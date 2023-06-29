The Korea Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

The Korea Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KF – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, an increase of 340.0% from the May 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Korea Fund

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of The Korea Fund by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,729,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,025,000 after buying an additional 122,298 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of The Korea Fund by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 400,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,343,000 after buying an additional 107,710 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of The Korea Fund by 3,005.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 31,138 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital purchased a new position in shares of The Korea Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Korea Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.08% of the company’s stock.

The Korea Fund Price Performance

NYSE:KF traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 687 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,271. The Korea Fund has a fifty-two week low of $19.19 and a fifty-two week high of $26.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.49 and its 200-day moving average is $22.59.

About The Korea Fund

The Korea Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Korea. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

