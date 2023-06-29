The Real Good Food Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGF) Short Interest Update

The Real Good Food Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGF – Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a drop of 79.2% from the May 31st total of 25,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 14,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Real Good Food Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Real Good Food stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $3.70. 6,049 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,635. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.98. Real Good Food has a 12-month low of $3.11 and a 12-month high of $7.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.71. The company has a market cap of $95.72 million, a PE ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 0.23.

Real Good Food (NASDAQ:RGF – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.27. Real Good Food had a negative net margin of 9.25% and a negative return on equity of 35.02%. The firm had revenue of $29.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Real Good Food will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 7,954 shares of Real Good Food stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.53, for a total value of $28,077.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 771,804 shares in the company, valued at $2,724,468.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 22,082 shares of company stock valued at $78,872 over the last quarter. 24.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RGF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Real Good Food by 70.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Real Good Food during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Real Good Food in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Real Good Food by 304.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 7,742 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Real Good Food in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on Real Good Food from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Real Good Food in a research report on Thursday, March 16th.

The Real Good Food Company, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a health and wellness focused frozen food company in the United States. The company develops, manufactures, and markets foods designed to be high in protein, low in sugar, and made from gluten- and grain-free ingredients. It offers comfort foods, such as bacon wrapped stuffed chicken, chicken enchiladas, grain-free cheesy bread breakfast sandwiches, and various entrée bowls under the Realgood Foods Co brand name, as well as sells private-label products.

