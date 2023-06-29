The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) is Intrinsic Value Partners LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Intrinsic Value Partners LLC decreased its position in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 140,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. St. Joe accounts for 7.9% of Intrinsic Value Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Intrinsic Value Partners LLC owned 0.24% of St. Joe worth $5,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JOE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in St. Joe by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 59,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,463,000 after buying an additional 27,977 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in St. Joe by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. boosted its holdings in St. Joe by 304.1% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 1,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in St. Joe in the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in St. Joe by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 4,722 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of St. Joe in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, CEO Jorge Luis Gonzalez bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.49 per share, for a total transaction of $54,588.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 47,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,163,595.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 16,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $763,766.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,928,891 shares in the company, valued at $962,938,274.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Jorge Luis Gonzalez acquired 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.49 per share, for a total transaction of $54,588.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,163,595.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,700 shares of company stock worth $4,118,460. 42.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JOE stock opened at $46.72 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.55. The St. Joe Company has a 12-month low of $31.11 and a 12-month high of $48.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.28 and a beta of 1.27.

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. St. Joe had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The firm had revenue of $73.00 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. St. Joe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

About St. Joe



The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes for homebuilders or retail consumers.

