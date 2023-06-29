Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Receives $137.67 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $140.25.

TRI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Thomson Reuters from $184.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Thomson Reuters to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, 51job reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 30,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,033,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 493 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Thomson Reuters by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 286 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Thomson Reuters by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 17.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thomson Reuters Trading Down 2.2 %

Thomson Reuters stock opened at $135.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.31 billion, a PE ratio of 54.01, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.58. Thomson Reuters has a 52 week low of $97.59 and a 52 week high of $138.20.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 17.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Thomson Reuters Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a $0.362 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is currently 78.00%.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

