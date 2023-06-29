Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) Sets New 1-Year High at $182.49

Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI – Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$182.49 and last traded at C$182.49, with a volume of 429105 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$177.91.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
TRI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$182.00 to C$184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. National Bankshares raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$184.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$175.00 to C$185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 7th.
Thomson Reuters Stock Down 1.8 %
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$170.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$166.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$84.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.20.
Thomson Reuters Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.57%.
About Thomson Reuters
Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.
Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.